Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Catch Coffee Thief

Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to identify a burglar who hit a pair of coffee shops in the city.

Sunday February 5th, in the early morning hours, the man pictured in the surveillance photos is believed to have broken into two coffee businesses.

Photo KPD Facebook

Both of the coffee stands were in the 4000 block of W 27th Ave. The thief broke in to the Dutch Bros. stand at 4305 W 27th Ave. and Red Rail Espresso 4301 W 27th Ave. Kennewick Police need your help to identify the thief, who stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from the businesses.

The unidentified man (pictured above and below) is wearing a distinctive HUF sweatshirt.

Photo KPD Facebook

If you know the man, or have any information that could lead to his identity and arrest, please reach out to Kennewick Police through the SECOMM non emergency number 509-628-0333 or through the department tipline kpdtips.com

