Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Catch Coffee Thief

Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Catch Coffee Thief

Photo KPD Facebook/Canva

Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to identify a burglar who hit a pair of coffee shops in the city.

Get our free mobile app

Sunday February 5th, in the early morning hours, the man pictured in the surveillance photos is believed to have broken into two coffee businesses.

Photo KPD Facebook
loading...

Both of the coffee stands were in the 4000 block of W 27th Ave.  The thief broke in to the Dutch Bros. stand at 4305 W 27th Ave. and Red Rail Espresso 4301 W 27th Ave.  Kennewick Police need your help to identify the thief, who stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from the businesses.

The unidentified man (pictured above and below) is wearing a distinctive HUF sweatshirt.

Photo KPD Facebook
loading...

If you know the man, or have any information that could lead to his identity and arrest, please reach out to Kennewick Police through the SECOMM non emergency number 509-628-0333 or through the department tipline kpdtips.com

The 100 Greatest Sports Legends in Washington & Oregon History

Whether they were born here, grew up here, went to college here, or played professionally here, these are the athletes you can't forget if you're from the Pacific Northwest.

Exploring the 6 Best Mountain Towns in Washington State

Washington state is home to some of the most stunning mountain towns in the US.

From the bustling, small-town charm of Leavenworth to the breathtaking views of Snoqualmie Pass, Washington has something for everyone.

Here’s a guide to some of the best mountain towns in Washington state so you can plan your next trip! 

 

Filed Under: burglary, coffee shops, dutch bros, kennewick police, red rail espresso, thief, w 27th ave
Categories: Business, Crime, KONA News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA