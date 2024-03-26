Kennewick Hires New City Manager

Monday the City of Kennewick sent out a release announcing a special City Council meeting for 5:30pm Tuesday March 26th to name a new City Manager. Former City Manager Marie Mosley announced last summer her intention to retire at the end of 2023.

The search began in earnest in November 2023. On March 8th of this year, the City Council narrowed the applicant pool to four.

Brian Davis

Since 2016, Davis has been with the City of Federal Way, spending six years as Community Development Director and currently serving as City Administrator.

Erin Erdman

Erdman began her career as City Planner for Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Government. Then became Permit Center Manager for the City of Vancouver before moving on to Community Development Director for the City of Battle Ground where she currently serves as City Manager.

Dan Legard

Legard was Finance Director & Deputy City Manager for the City of Kennewick for 21 years before leaving last year . He took a position as Chief Financial & Risk Officer for Chelan County Public Utility District #1.

Jennifer Stapleton

Stapleton has held multiple executive positions including Director of Grants Management & Financial Assistance and Interim Director of Community Housing & Human Services for the City of Spokane. For the last seven years, she has been City Administrator for the City of Sandpoint, ID

And The New Kennewick City Manager Is......

At the special Council meeting they adopted a resolution to appoint Ms. Erdman as the new City Manager. In a release Erdman said regarding her hiring:

I want to thank the City Council for entrusting me with this role. I am very excited to get to know the staff, the council, and the City as a whole and dive into the many exciting opportunities the City has on the horizon.

The City Manager is appointed by the City Council as the chief executive officer of the City and is responsible to the Council for the proper administration of all City business.