Columbia (Tri-Cities/Yakima/Pendleton) School Delays Mon. Jan. 22 2024

Updated: School Delays And Closures For Yakima And The Tri-Cities
Here are this morning's school and town delays/closures for January 22nd in the Columbia Basin and Oregon.
We'll update the list throughout the morning, please drive carefully.
• ODOT: Central Ore. - U.S. 97 is closed from the junction with U.S. 197 at milepost 67 to I-84 at milepost 0 due to multiple crashes and ice on the road. Avoid travel. Expect an extended closure likely to last through the night. More Info Here
• Goldendale Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. All buses on snow routes.
• College Place Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. College Place Public Schools on 2-hour delay. No morning breakfast, zero hour, weights, and athletics. Buses will pick up 2 hours later than regular times. Check the website for updated information Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:19 AM
• Dixie Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:20 AM
• Paterson Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. Sonova families/kids please meet at 100 Circles Office. More Info Here UPDATE Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:42 AM
• Prescott Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Icy roads across district. No SEATech. Breakfast will not be served. Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:14 AM
• Prosser Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. No A.M. Developmental Preschool, No A.M. TriTech, No Breakfast Served Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:30 AM
• Touchet Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late More Info Here Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:14 AM
• Walla Walla Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late
• Grandview Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. No AM Sped Preschool, No AM YV Tech Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:06 AM
• Granger Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Breakfast will not be served due to the delay. Posted: Mon. 22nd, 04:29 AM
• Mabton Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool More Info HerePosted: Mon. 22nd, 05:32 AM
• Sunnyside Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM YV-Tech transportation. Posted: Mon. 22nd, 04:56 AM
• Wapato Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Mon. 22nd, 05:03 AM
• Zillah Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Zillah School District is on a 2 hour weather delay today for TK-12th grade. No Developmental Preschool. Buses will run 2 hours late. Snow routes are in effect
• Yakama Nation Tribal School - 2 Hours Late. Students on a delay, staff report as normal until further notice.
