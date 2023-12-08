Jacksons Food Stores Adds Locations to The Tri-Cities

Jacksons Food Stores is taking over five operations in the Tri-Cities region. Opening day under the new franchise name is today (12/8).

The company says the move is part of a larger acquisition between PacWest Energy with Jackson Energy and Sun Pacific Energy and that nearly all Tri-Cities personnel remain employed.

“Our team, from the folks who brew your coffee to our leadership, believes we have an obligation to make every place we’re lucky enough to do business in a better place to live for all its residents,” said Cory Jackson, Jacksons Food Stores President. “We’re looking forward to supporting the Tri-Cities area however we can.”

The five store locations are in West Richland, Richland, Kennewick, and Burbank. Their addresses are:

6255 Keene Rd., W. Richland, WA 99353

2607 Kingsgate Way, Richland, WA, 99354

10799 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick, WA, 99338

1400 West 27th Ave., Kennewick, WA, 99337

838 E. Uhling Rd., Burbank, WA, 99323

The company touts new perks such as bean to cup coffee selections, enhanced beer and wine selections, Frazil slush drinks and Jacksons Let's Go Rewards.

Get our free mobile app