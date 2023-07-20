TL;DR VERSION: Shout out to all movie and television writers and actors, and absolutely everyone who makes a movie, from the concept to casting to transportation, to the Best Boy Grips (whatever that is) and the people who type up the credits!

Hopefully, the workers' strike will be over by the time you read this. We can't live without our entertainment, from movies, to television, to streaming content. The movie industry is a billion-dollar business. Oregon has been getting their piece of the pie since folks started making movies here, going on a couple of centuries now. It wasn't until the early 1900s when a movie (with an actual plot) was filmed in Oregon, and it hit the mainstream.

Picture it, Sicily , Oregon, 1909. The movie, The Fisherman's Bride, was filmed in Astoria.



16 Fascinating Movies You Didn't Know Were Filmed in OR

ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS LOCATIONS TO FILM MOVIES IS RIGHT HERE IN OREGON

Recently, I wrote about this spot in Oregon that's one of the most filmed movie locations in the world. The list includes movie favorites that everybody knows were filmed in Oregon, like Stand By Me, Free Willy, and The Goonies. Did you know about these other movies that were filmed in OR?

BUT FIRST…I Was Shocked to Learn This About BoJack Horseman



I was surprised to learn that BOJACK HORSEMAN was made in Oregon. You know, the hilarious animated show that stars Will Arnett as a “celebrity” horse that can talk? It has won a few Emmys for “Best Outstanding Animated Program.” ShadowMachine studio is the animation powerhouse in Portland that is behind this show. Their original studio location is in L.A. and they expanded to Portland back in 2016.

RELATED: One of the Most Filmed Movie Locations in the World Is in Oregon

16 Fascinating Movies You Didn't Know Were Filmed in Oregon From Gresham and the Columbia River Gorge, to Astoria, Newport, Eugene, and the Coast, the state of Oregon it the movie industry's IT GIRL!

I hope you are just as fascinated to learn these popular movies were filmed in Oregon, too. Oregon is so lucky!