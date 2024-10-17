🚘 Artist Chris Koch shares photographs of unusual cars he finds in Portland on Reddit.

⬆️ The series, called "Portland Whips," is a loved documentation of Portland Oregon culture.

👇🏼 Keep scrolling to check out just some of the over 100 vehicles spotlighted.

Everyone in the PNW has an opinion about Portland, Oregon. A beacon of progressivism? A dumpster fire of hippies? While the truth's probably somewhere in between, most of us can agree: Portland is weird.

Portland Whips highlights Portland art through photography and vehicles

On the r/Portland subreddit, one user - whatkochdoes - has been regularly taking pictures of the weird and wonderful vehicles he spots around town, like the yellow flame-painted hearse pictured above. The series, called "Portland Whips," has gained a lot of attention - becoming many people's favorite part of the sub-reddit.

The man behind the camera is Chris Koch, a Kentucky native who moved to Portland in 2015. If you live in Portland, it's likely you've caught a glimpse of his art around town, full of bright colors and abstract expressions. He also takes photographs utilizing art and natural elements to give a new perspective on the world around us.

"I started documenting the cars 2-3 years ago when I finally began to "see" them and then every moment around town became magical," Chris told me. It's not hard to see why.

Now, the "Portland Whips" is turning to an offline medium: a printed coffee table book which will be available soon.

While you wait for the book to release, here's a handpicked sample of the many "Portland Whips".

