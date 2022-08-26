Kelsey Cook-5 Things You Need To Know About Spokane Fav

Kelsey Cook-5 Things You Need To Know About Spokane Fav

Kelsey Cook promo

Spokane takes pride when someone from the area achieves success, much the same way sports fans feel pride when their team is doing well. Somehow their success is our success. And our shared fandom connects us.

This weekend that Spokane pride is directed at Kelsey Cook, a home-grown comedian whose winning sense of humor has her headlining clubs and theaters across the country, appearing in her own Epix comedy special, and realizing every stand-up's dream since the days of Johnny Carson: she performed on the Tonight Show.

It has to be weird, coming home to your parents, your teachers, your neighbors and former classmates - and telling sometimes dark, sometimes racy, sometimes very dirty jokes in front of them. Fellow comedian Nikki Glazer has said she doesn't really enjoy the hometown shows just for that reason. It's easier to be the most extroverted, wildest version of yourself when no one you know is looking.

On the other hand, no one is more excited to see you than your hometown audience. And if you've never seen Kelsey Cook live in Spokane, you have the opportunity to do just that this weekend. You can be there and see for yourself how charged the audience is to send love and laughter back to the stage, where their hometown hero is telling her best jokes. There's just a different energy to these homecoming shows than you get from other touring comedians.

Kelsey Cook is performing at the Spokane Comedy Club tonight and Saturday at 6:30pm (doors) and 9:30 pm (doors).

5 Things You Need to Know About Comedian Kelsey Cook

  • 1

    She was on the Tonight Show


    Kelsey Cook made her late night television debut on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon - and she killed.

  • 2

    Her Dad is in the Spokane Symphony

  • Self Helpless
    loading...
    3

    Kelsey hosts a podcast

    ...with Taylor Tomlinson and Delanie Fischer.

  • Kelsey Cook
    loading...
    4

    She's a Foosball World Champion

    Her entire family is crazy about Foosball and have each taken top honors in the sport.

  • Topps
    loading...
    5

    She has her own Topps Trading Card

    How sweet is that?

