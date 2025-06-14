How to Get Banned From Buying a Ferrari

The Italian luxury sports car with the prancing horse is a symbol of wealth and sophistication, with a side of sex appeal.

With a base price around $250,000 to the priciest at more than $2 million, these supercars are super exclusive, causing plenty of swoon wherever they are.

However, this exclusivity comes with more than just an unreachable price tag for most; even if you can afford it, your reputation matters to Ferrari.

Yes, this mysterious blacklist really exists and isn't just an urban legend as elusive as owning one. Ferrari prioritizes its reputation over celebrity and wealth.

Blacklisted grunge rubber stamp Getty Images loading...

According to the Car Buzz website, this list of individuals the Italian automaker won't sell cars to is all about protecting its perfectly curated prancing horse logo.

You may own the car, but Ferrari owns the brand, and it will go to great lengths to protect it. There are several cases of Ferrari taking its customers and companies to court to protect the reputation of the cars that roll out of the Ferrari factory in Maranello.

Ferrari obviously can't stop someone from buying privately, outside of a dealership, or having someone else buy the car for them. However, what it will do is blacklist you from dealerships or, at the very least, enact its strict selection process for its specialty vehicles, which are often invite-only.

According to the Hot Cars website and Car Buzz, here is the list of things that can get you temporarily or permanently blacklisted.

Caught criticizing/writing a bad review

Pretending to be a car collector

Using them to promote products on social media

Buying rather than flipping them

Having one repossessed

Modifying or customizing it

Suing Ferrari

While those blacklisted are private with a mix of celebrities and private citizens alike, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, some of the more well-known names rumored to be on this list include Gordon Ramsay, Kim Kardashian, Tyga, Justin Bieber, Nicolas Cage, Floyd Mayweather, and 50 Cent.

