Just two weeks after the passing of her husband Kyle Busch, Samantha Busch is breaking her silence on social media to thank his fans for their support.

Samantha Busch Posts About Her Husband Kyle Busch's Death

"As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you," she writes in a lengthy caption.

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Her post included a photo of their family. Busch smiles proudly with Brexton clinging to his back, cheesing for the camera. In front of the boys, Samantha holds their daughter Lennix in her arms.

She thanked fans for everything they have given to her and her children over the last several days, noting that the prayers, messages and more have been a source of strength during this time.

"While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God's presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you," she writes.

"Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people," the post continues.

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Samantha thanks everyone for loving their family, for loving Kyle and for honoring him in this way.

"We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful.

How Did Kyle Busch Die?

According to a statement from the Vice President of Kyle Busch Companies Dakota Hunter, Busch died of "severe pneumonia" that turned into sepsis. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was testing a racing simulator when he became unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital before passing away.

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"The medical information provided to the Busch family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelmingly associated complications," the statement said.

He was just 41 years old.