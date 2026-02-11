It's been a crazy last few days. People still buzzing with excitement over the Seattle Seahawks winning the Super Bowl, their celebratory visit to Disneyland the day after and, now that they're back home, a victory parade where everyone is invited to fill the streets and the stands to see their beloved Seattle Seahawks and celebrate the big win with them in Seattle.

Looked like a gorgeous day for this to happen to. No dreary skies like Seattle is often known for. Sure, it looked a little chilly, but that's not unseasonable for this time of year. Many places on the east coast are still covered in snow.

Though many from the valley drove to Seattle to take part of this celebration because, honestly, who knows when it will happen again. Hoping for back-to-back wins next year, of course, but there's never a guarantee.

From the people who were in attendance, they said it was all love. Lots of cheering and kind of a party atmosphere.

Love to see it and love to hear it.

The parade started down the street and lead straight to Lumen Field for the rest of the celebration. Looked like a fun time.

Go 'Hawks!