If you didn't know, this week is Fire Prevention Week.

Our Washington State deputy state fire marshal Courtney Chambers wanted to share a few tips and reminders for new ways of fire prevention for devices you maybe hadn't have thought of that could cause a fire in your home.

Read More: This is the Fastest Shrinking City in Washington State

One such idea are lithium-ion batteries.

The theme for this Fire Prevention Week is Charge Into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.

Coming from both Washington State Fire Marshal's Offce and National Fire Protection Association, there are three simple steps for prevention to remind you of especially during this Fire Prevention Week.

So many of today's products and gadgets use lithium-ion batteries.

The first thing you should do is, if you're getting a product that uses lithium-ion batteries, look for safety certifications. There are safety standards it should meet. It should be easy to find. Just look for makrs like ETL, CSA, or UL. If it has any of those, that's a good thing.

Read More: Yakima Pizzarias that Still Do Anchovies

To be safe, charge your devices using the provided cords. I know sometimes it's convenient to just use what you already have plugged in. With items, some cords are built for certain devices, though it's still USB-C. This could prevent the battery from overheating. Also to charge on a flat surface.

Get our free mobile app

If you're throwing away a device or gadget that uses lithium-ion batteries, don't throw them in the trash with everything else. They could spark a fire and go from there. Remove the battery and take it to a battery recycling location. You can check out call2recycle.org to find such a place near you.

Washington's Top 10 Commodities Let's plow through some of Washington state's top producing commodities, based on information from the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

4 of the Scariest Fish Lurking Beneath You in the Columbia River Get ready for a good scare as we explore some of the scariest fish lurking beneath you in the Columbia River. From giant sturgeons to electric eels, take a look at these critters that will make you think twice before taking a dip Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Oregon's Top 20 Commodities Have you ever wondered what kind of agricultural products Oregon produces? While you might first think of huckleberries, marionberries, or crab, you'll be surprised to see what the top ten commodities are in Oregon (as of the 2024 ODA report ). Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State Washington State is a great place to live but occasionally the state has been struck with some earth-shattering natural disasters. Here are 7 disasters that really wrecked the state. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

6 Common Real Estate Fears for Buying or Selling Changing homes can be scary. Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

12 Washington Counties with the Worst Homeless Problems These 12 Washington State counties have the highest number of homeless in a new 2022 report.

The 12 Worst Oregon Counties for Homelessness First the worst 6 Oregon Counties by total number of homeless and then the worst 6 Oregon Counties by homeless rate percentage.

Highest-Paying Government Jobs in Washington State Ever wanted to work for the government? Washington state is hiring for hundreds of positions and most of them are paying some serious money. Take a look at some of the highest-paying positions in Washington's government. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen

World-Famous Companies That Started in Washington Washington has a bigger role to play in world commerce than you may realize. While you will probably recognize some names on this list, you may find some surprises. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen

7 Basic Everyday Things That Were Once Banned in Washington State Did you know there was once a ban on selling an ice cream cone on Sunday? Discover the seven surprising things that were once banned in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

The 20 Most Stolen Cars in Washington State by Year and Model Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster