Police ID Body of Yakima Man Found By Kids Fishing in Local Pond

The body of a man found in Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park Pond last Saturday has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Schreck. Days before the man was found in the pond he was reported missing to Yakima Police.

THE BODY WAS FOUND LAST SATURDAY MORNING DURING A SPECIAL EVENT



His body was found in the Reflection Pond on Saturday by a child fishing and a volunteer who were part of an annual during a fishing event. The kids and volunteers had to be evacuated as the body was removed from the area.

Officials from the Yakima County Coroners Office say Schreck didn't drown in the pond. His cause of death remains under investigation. Officials are waiting on toxicology reports before determining his cause of death.

SCHRECK'S BODY WAS FOUND BY A CHILD FISHING IN THE POND

Before his death Schreck was living in Yakima.

Schreck's body was found at the beginning of the annual Fish-In event at the park pond. About 100 kids and volunteers had to be evacuated as authorities pulled the body from the water. Police say the investigation continues into the death of Schreck but they say there's no foul play suspected in the incident.

POLICE HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO FIND ANY FAMILY MEMBERS

Authorities were withholding the identity of Schreck while they tried to contact his family but they say they haven't been able to find any of his family members. If you have any information that could lead authorities to a family member contact the Yakima County Coroners Office at 509-574-1610.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State