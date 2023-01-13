Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland

Richland Police

 

When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive...

  Richland Police arrest errant driver

Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail.

According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into drive instead of reverse. This was the result. During the investigation, police found the man (whose name was not released) also had a firearm in the car, but due to a court order was prohibited from doing so.

He was also driving on a suspended license. A tow truck had to pull the vehicle out, it was taken to the police impound pending further investigation, while the driver was taken to the Benton County jail.

