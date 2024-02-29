It’s Chocomania at your local Krispy Kreme this Month
Krispy Kreme is always doing something fun to keep you coming back for more. Just about any time of year they'll feature limited edition doughnuts for a little while until the next holiday comes up.
Right now, it's a chocoholic's paradise as the limited edition doughnuts are all made with Hershey's.
Here are the four doughnuts you have to choose from for now.
HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE CAKE OVERLOAD DOUGHNUT
a HERSHEY’S fudge old fashioned cake doughnut dipped in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing and decorated with a HERSHEY’S dark chocolate fudge buttercream dollop.
HERSHEY’S BLACK & WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIP DREAM DOUGHNUT
an Original Glazed® doughnut inspired by the iconic black & white cookie! Dipped in white icing and drizzled with HERSHEY’S chocolate icing and mini chocolate chips.
HERSHEY'S GALAXY BROWNIE DOUGHNUT
a doughnut filled with HERSHEY’S Special Dark Fudge KREME™ dipped in delicious HERSHEY'S chocolate icing and topped with crunchy brownie pieces and colorful rainbow sprinkles.
HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE ICED DOUGHNUT
an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in HERSHEY’s milk chocolate icing and decorated with a chocolate drizzle.
You really can't lose with any of these selections.
Again, these are limited time as they'll have to make room for the fun Easter promotional doughnuts right afterwards. I'm sure we'll talk about those closer to time as well.
These are only available through March 10 so don't wait.
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows
Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss
LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa
LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year
Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
SEE: 30 Toys That Defined the '70s
MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted
KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood
LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games
Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis
CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them
KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs
TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History
10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus
Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History
Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born
CHECK IT OUT: These words were born in the '80s
Here are the top 25 hits of the ‘80s based on their overall popularity.
CHECK IT OUT: Here Are the 77 Most '70s Things About 1977
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff
LOOK: 100 years of American military history
KEEP READING: See notable new words that were coined the year you were born
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa
LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years
Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis