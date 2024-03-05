Legendary CA Restaurant, In-N-Out Burgers, is Finally Coming to WA
It's about time! Looks like Washington State is finally getting an In-N-Out Burgers and it's not in Seattle.
It's also not in Yakima.
Or Spokane.
Or Tri-Cities, for that matter.
According to MyNorthwest.com, In-N-Out Burgers is slated to open in Ridgefield, WA.
If you're not familiar, Ridgefield is on I-5 between Vancouver and Longview.
Honestly, kind of an odd location rather than putting one in Vancouver, directly. Or, y'know, Yakima.
I don't think Yakima would mind an In-N-Out Burgers.
From MyNorthwest.com as told by Vice President of Store Development Mike Abbate:
“We recently filed a development application with the city of Ridgefield for a site. However, it is still very early in the development process, so we are hopeful for a positive outcome, as we work with the city in pursuit of our permits and approvals.”
Either way, seeing In-N-Out Burgers come to WA is step in the right direction. Here's hoping they expand as well so we do see one in our area sooner than later. Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Sunnyside... so many towns in Eastern Washington could benefit from having an In-N-Out Burgers in their town. I promise people would drive just to see what they're all about.
It could also open the doors to other places, too. If we get an In-N-Out Burgers, maybe we'll end up getting a White Castle or Whataburger in the future. Only time will tell.
Read more on MyNorthwest.com.
