Let's be honest; nobody likes visiting the DMV. There's been a stereotype for years where it's painstakingly slow service to get what you need, there's nothing to do there but wait, and even when it is your time you may not have all the documents you need, though they never give you a list of documents you needed in the first place, thus, rending your visit a huge waste of time.

Fortunately, in recent years, it's not as dreadful to visit the DMV where now you can set up your appointment in advance to speed up the process and many things can be accomplished online, but there are still some services you need to do in person like getting your first driver's license.

Not everyone has the capacity to make it to the DMV for one reason or another. There are some in Washington State who literally live on an island and making it to the mainland is a hassle.

Fortunately, the good people of the Department of Licensing have a DOL2Go service where they'll come to you.

Think of it like a traveling food truck, only instead of getting amazing food you get your license or some other service.

What Services Can I Get with DOL2Go?

DOL2Go focuses on helping under-resourced Washington residents get the services they need to live, work, drive and thrive. The mobile unit offers the same services as our traditional offices, including: First time Washington driver license or ID card, including enhanced Out-of-state transfers Renew driver license, permit or ID card Driver record Reinstatement letters Document review for proof of identity

The plan is they'll go to different towns on different days so if you can't make it to a proper DMV you can visit the DOL2Go to get what you need.

So far it looks like it's mostly a western Washington thing but I could see them bringing this to the east side as well out in the farmlands where the nearest DMV is far too long of a drive to make.

If you live in such a place where you'd like the DOL2Go to come to your town, you may email them with a contact info at the

">DOL2Go website.

