I've never been on a cruise but it has always sounded like a fun idea.

Boarding a giant party boat with live entertainment and music and dancing and quiz games and karaoke and sight-seeing and making new friends and...

...yeah, who am I kidding. I'd go on a cruise just for the unlimited buffet.

Cruises are known for a lot of things but the one that that probably gets brought up more than anything else is the notion that they have an all-you-can-eat, all day, every day idea that I can't quite wrap my head around.

I mean, given the option, I'd never leave the dinning room? Ocean? Pssh, I can put on my VR and see the ocean, I can't eat virtual food.

Cruise ship Rawpixel loading...

The other thing people bring up about cruise liners is how they can be a hotbed for disease. I mean, being around everyone all at once, not knowing where anyone else as been or anything like that, gotta keep yourself clean and in check so you don't get those around you sick as well.

It's because of that these cruises are enforcing this buffet rule.

Buffet in restaurant Thinkstock loading...

What is the buffet rule cruises are enforcing?

If you go back for seconds, grab a clean plate.

This goes for drinks, too. If you grab a refill, grab a new cup while you're at it.

Don't worry about dirtying a new plate, they have a constant cycle of dishes in the dishwasher to accommodate this to stop the spread of germs.

WFMY covers several reasons why this is a good thing for everyone involved.

If you think about it, you grab the same scoop everyone else is using. If you touch that scoop to your dirty plate to grab more and whatever from your plate gets on the scoop that someone else uses, it could be bad if you happen to be sick and you didn't know it.

