What Does Coca-Cola Spiced Taste Like? [TASTE TEST]
I love it when Coca-Cola releases a new flavor. I mean, I'm okay just drinking Coke-flavored Coke but the new flavors are fun to try and gives us something to talk about. Kind of like how Oreos and Lay's potato chips have new flavors all the time. Sure, they might be fun, but just the original is best. But they are worth trying.
So, what makes it spiced? And what kind of spices? Nobody knows for sure. I mean, if Coke won't give up the recipe, they ain't gonna tell us what spices they're using.
What we do know is that it's accented with raspberry. A raspberry soda? Insanity!
What does Coca-Cola Spiced Taste Like?
Upon opening the mini-can, I caught that familiar raspberry flavor in the air. Back in the '80s there was a Kool-Aid flavor called Mountain Berry Punch. It was a favorite of mine. This raspberry reminded me a bit of that, but not near as harsh or strong.
Then, the spice.
Yeah, I can't place it, either. It's not cinnamon but it's not, like, caraway or coriander, exactly. Clove, maybe? I feel like if it used clove it would taste more like Christmas which this doesn't. It's not spicy like a red hot but there is a bit of something there that I can't quite place. Subtle, but there.
I do like it. It would be like if they had Cherry Coke, then right next to it had Raspberry Coke. Just a classic coke with a hint of spice and a raspberry ballet dancing on your taste buds.
Raspberry Ballet... wasn't that a Prince song? Something like that.
Coca-Cola Spices is available everywhere that sells Coke products in bottle and can and available as a Coke-Zero option as well. Check it out for yourself and app-chat us what you think it tastes like.
