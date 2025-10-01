20 Adorable Cat Outfits That Are Ready for Washington&#8217;s Cozy Fall (Photo Gallery)

20 Adorable Cat Outfits That Are Ready for Washington’s Cozy Fall (Photo Gallery)

Photo Đồng Phục Hải Triều on Unsplash

Washington is supposed to be due for a warm fall, according to the Farmer's Almanac, but I have a feeling that we're going to get cooler temps any day now. Whenever we do, you can be sure that someone in your neighborhood is going to be putting outfits on dogs--and cats!

Most Pet Costumes Are for Dogs -- and That's Not Fair to Cats

"Cat Costumes" isn't a search query that will topple any of the latest Google Trends this Fall, but I, for one, am in the market for some great Halloween cosplay ideas for our cat, Fluffy.

It's frustrating that most pet costumes are geared for DOGS, and I understand that it's because most cats hate humans putting clothes on them. If I was a cat, however, I'd be all for it--DRESS. ME. UP.

Related: Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Strange Fall for Washington, Oregon

 

Sweater Weather, But Make It Cat-chy

If you know how to crochet or sew, make something cute for your cat to wear this fall. Just remember that cats detest wearing things on their heads, so aim more for something to keep their little backs covered against the draft.

Photo Credit Duygu Gungor on Unsplash
loading...

Cat sweaters are the most popular clothing item I've seen on felines here in Washington. Some people, however, take it a step too far and give them cat hoodies!

Photo by Super Tseng on Unsplash
loading...

 

The Cat Outfit Photo Gallery That You Can't Un-See

 

These Are the Most 'Washington' Cat Outfits Ever

We found 20 pictures of cats that are simply purrrfect for any given #Caturday. They're ready for the upcoming WA weather--sun, rain, or even Snowmageddon 2026.

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

No, you may not Own these Animals in Washington State

Dogs, Cats, and some birds, yes, all ok to own as pets, but let's look at the animals you may NOT own as pets here in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Aly

Filed Under: winter, pets
Categories: Galleries

More From 610 KONA