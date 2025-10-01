20 Adorable Cat Outfits That Are Ready for Washington’s Cozy Fall (Photo Gallery)
Washington is supposed to be due for a warm fall, according to the Farmer's Almanac, but I have a feeling that we're going to get cooler temps any day now. Whenever we do, you can be sure that someone in your neighborhood is going to be putting outfits on dogs--and cats!
Most Pet Costumes Are for Dogs -- and That's Not Fair to Cats
"Cat Costumes" isn't a search query that will topple any of the latest Google Trends this Fall, but I, for one, am in the market for some great Halloween cosplay ideas for our cat, Fluffy.
It's frustrating that most pet costumes are geared for DOGS, and I understand that it's because most cats hate humans putting clothes on them. If I was a cat, however, I'd be all for it--DRESS. ME. UP.
Sweater Weather, But Make It Cat-chy
If you know how to crochet or sew, make something cute for your cat to wear this fall. Just remember that cats detest wearing things on their heads, so aim more for something to keep their little backs covered against the draft.
Cat sweaters are the most popular clothing item I've seen on felines here in Washington. Some people, however, take it a step too far and give them cat hoodies!
The Cat Outfit Photo Gallery That You Can't Un-See
