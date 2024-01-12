The Best Soup in WA is Found at This Unique Restaurant
Some people associate colder weather to sweaters or hot chocolate. Me, I'm all about that soup life. That's right, I said it. I didn't find soup life, soup life found me. And I'm glad it did.
I can't tell you why I love soup so much. It may be the warm broth can warm you all the way down with a blend of flavors on whatever type of soup you are eating, it's about the best thing in the world.
And cheap, too! Soup is super inexpensive and can feed more people as needed, it's great to have handy.
If you're looking for great soup, Yelp just listed the best soup in each state.
Where is the Best Soup in Washington State?
According to Yelp, the best soup in Washington is found in Tacoma at a place called, get this, Unlimited Soups.
Sounds like my kind of place.
This place is so small and humble they don't even have a website. They just have a Facebook page that posts the soup menu daily.
And their menu! So many options. This was grabbed from Facebook so it looks like they have a rotating menu or just whatever they feel like making that day. I love places like this.
The one Yelp specifically mentions as their headliner is the Chicken Parmesan Broccoli. Sounds good to me!
I love that they do themed soups as well, like this rueben chowder and corned beef and cabbage.
This Spanish Bean and Potato looks amazing, too.
I'd love to have a shop in Yakima that did nothing but soup, but if you find yourself in Tacoma on purpose, might be worth checking out the place Yelp says has the best soup in all of Washington State.
