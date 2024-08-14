It's that time of year again for Back to School clothes! Where do you like to go shopping?

When I was a kid, my parents didn't do any "Back-to-School" shopping; I got a bunch of hand-me-downs from my mother's church friends. They would give her bags of clothes that their kids had outgrown. Some of them were kind of cute, the rest were, well, ugh. I had no other choice but to wear them, so let's just say that I was never a school-age fashionista. (Silver lining is that made me focus on the book smarts, I guess?)

During the eight years that my child was in public school, I didn't see the point in shelling out a ton of money for cute school clothes that she was going to outgrow before the school year was up, and I, too, poked around my friends to see if they had any hand-me-downs for my kiddo. (Shh, don't tell her.)

I've since enrolled Willow in online school but she's a teenager now, so she's constantly begging me for new clothes all throughout the year! For those who think parents with kids in homeschool or online school save a ton of money on back to school clothes shopping, oh no, we don't! (Well, at least I don't, ha!)

The other day in the store, she literally yelled out to me:



If you're new to the experience of finding clothes for your kids or just need some suggestions, families in the Yakima Valley have their go-to stores for back to school shopping.

