Popular Ready to Eat Salad Recalled in Washington State

Check your refrigerators for a popular ready-to-eat salad that's been recalled.

Taylor Farms Pacific is recalling Kroger Brand Ready to Eat Apple Walnut With Chicken Salad bowl products because of misbranding. 19,976 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salads may contain wheat, a known allergen which is not printed on the product label. The products were produced from February 28th through March 9th.

The products were shipped to locations in Washington and Oregon.

The salads were also sent to Idaho, California, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah. The issue was discovered when a routine quality assurance check was made of ingredient labels. Taylor Farms Pacific in Tracy, California notified the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service that the salads may contain wheat, which isn't shown on the label.

Consumers who may have purchased these salads are advised NOT to consume them.

Throw them away or return the salads to the place of purchase. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to eating foods containing wheat include:

• Swelling, itching, or irritation in the mouth or throat

• Swelling, itching, hives, or rash on the skin

• Nose congestion

• Headache

• Difficulty breathing

• Cramps, nausea, or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If you purchased the Taylor Farms Apple Walnut With Chicken Salad Bowl(s):

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Taylor Farms’ Consumer Line at 855-455-0098. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact press@taylorfarms.com.

Consumers with food safety questions are encouraged to call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854), or send a questions via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

