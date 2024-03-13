America’s Most Horrific Pizza Has 10 Washington Locations

I never would've believed it! The worst pizza in the nation is served in Washington!

That is, if you believe EVERYTHING you read. I'm a pizza snob and I've NEVER met a pizza I didn't like. Whether it's a pizza buffet, (Shakey's offers a great lunch-time menu) to an already prepared pizza to take home and bake. (Papa Murphy's is awesome!) Pizza is the best ever! According to a recent ranking of the 5 pizza places to avoid, ALL my favorites make the list.

Canva Canva loading...

Which ever list you follow, all of my favorites are there. Let's begin with Domino's.

Domino's Pizza Post Quarterly Earnings That Missed Expectations Getty Images loading...

Domino's is ranked as the 5th worst. Why? I don't know. They have the perfect combo deal with 6 locations in Tri-Cities, alone. Never had a bad experience with Domino's.

Papa Murphy's is listed. I love being able to bake at my leisure.

Papa Murphy's - Facebook Papa Murphy's - Facebook loading...

You can order exactly what you want, although, toppings are limited. There are 5 locations in Tri-Cities.

Now for Little Caesar's, probably the most economical in Washington.

Little Caesar's Facebook Little Caesar's Facebook loading...

Recently, we ordered a pepperoni pizza for just under $10. It was FANTASTIC! I counted 5 locations in Tri-Cities on the map.

CiCi's made the list. Say what? You've never heard of CiCi's?

CiCi's Pizza-Facebook CiCi's Pizza-Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Well, there aren't any in Washington. My experience with CiCi's was in Pensacola, FL. They addressed everyone who walked in with, "Welcome to CiCi's!" It was the friendliest welcome ever. They encouraged us to "eat to your heart's content."

Canva Canva loading...

According to a Google search, there are 10 Chuck E. Cheese locations in Washington. How bad can it be? Really?

Pizza rankings mean nothing to me. I love ALL pizza. Homemade, take & bake, restaurant-style. You have your favorites. We all do. I am curious though. What's YOUR favorite? Check out Tri-Cities favorite pizza places.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker