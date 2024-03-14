Yakima Police Officer Involved Shooting Thursday Morning

This is not the type of news you like to hear about, but all things considered, it could have been much worse.

Thursday morning at 7:10 a.m., Yakima Police officers responded to a stolen vehicle in the northern Yakima area. The vehicle was occupied, and the suspect used it to elude police.

The pursuit was quickly terminated for safety reasons and state law criteria on pursuits by police.

The suspect was eventually found in a parking lot of a large apartment building around Budwalda LN & Thornton LN and fled on foot.

During the foot chase, one Yakima Police officer fired at the suspect, hitting him multiple times. There was a firearm found in the area, and the suspect was taken into custody.

attachment-Police121 loading...

Immediate medical attention was given to the suspect and is (at the time of this writing) currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at our local hospital.

No officers were injured, and the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is conducting an internal investigation. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative paid leave (per protocol).

attachment-yakima-police-car-taped1 loading...

The YVSIU will do more information on this incident through the Moxee Police Department and Lieutenant Mark Lewis, who can be reached at 509-575-8850.

READ MORE: FBI CRIME STATS RANK WASHINGTON HOW HIGH?

See the Press Release below:

Get our free mobile app

Yakima Restaurants We Miss That Permanently Closed in 2023 These places will live on in our hearts! 😔 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

YUM: Highest-Rated Cheap Eats in Yakima, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated cheap eats restaurants in Yakima from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING NOW: