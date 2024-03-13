Things You’d Know if You Were A Real WA State Resident
How well do you know Washington State?
Does your knowledge go as far back as when your ancestors came to the beautiful evergreen state? Further?
How well do you know how to drive in the wintery months in WA?
That's actually a super loaded question, if you come over from the West side of WA, you may not be as experienced as the Eastern WA residents.
How's your animal knowledge? Do you know the species on the WA State endangered species list?
LOOK: Washington State's 33 Endangered Species
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
Besides your basic "go hiking" suggestions, here are the best things to do in WA, but you'd know that already right?
Things to do in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Aly
Back to Weather.
Do you know the actual seasons for Washington State?
The 13 Actual Seasons of Washington State
Funny to be listed as such but, it's all truth.
I always laugh when I see "the Ground Hog did/didn't see his shadow!" Washington State always manages to say, "Oh ya, Hold My Beer..."
For some of us, we'd like to do away with...
10 Cringey Things Washington State Needs to Leave Behind in 2024
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
Now when it comes to places we can visit, the whole State seems to be the limit right?
Wrong.
Places You Cannot Visit in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
How about the school systems in Washington state? Do you know the top schools?
10 of the Best School Districts in Washington State Revealed
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
And if you didn't know, or simply needed reminded.
We are home to Bigfoot...
5 Places That Bigfoot Is Most Likely Hiding in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
I don't make the rules, I just post them.
And in the case of a Zombie Apocalypse,
You'll be safe in Washington.
Washington State's 5 Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Just doing my best to keep us safe and informed.
But you knew all this right? Right.
Are These 7 Stunning Places the “Seven Wonders” of Washington State?
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
These Top 5 Golf Courses In Washington State Are Worth Checking Out
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals