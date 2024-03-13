Guess How Many Tickets Washington State Patrol Writes in 1 Month

Even just looking at 2 of the main districts on the western side of Washington, the number is huge.

Washington State Patrol Districts Report Violation Numbers

I find it always interesting when the Washington State Patrol publishes the number of violations they write in one month. The individual districts report their numbers, but not all release the numbers publically. Out of all the districts of the Washington State Patrol, two of the biggest (District 2 & District 8) released their violation numbers for February of 2024. District Two serves King County and District 8 serves Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, and Wahkiakum counties.

WSP Violations in February: Speed, DUI, Aggressive Driving, HOV

I want you to think of a number of the total amount of infractions you think the Washington State Patrol writes in one month. Remember, these numbers are only from the Washington State Patrol and do not include any local police or county sheriff's infraction numbers.

WSP Infractions - February 2024 (District 2 & 8)

If you count them all up, it equals a total of 12,100 reported infractions written by the Washington State Patrol in just those 2 districts for February.