March is National Ag Month, and Second Harvest, an organization that offers hunger solutions in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, is celebrating by putting the spotlight on agriculture's contributions to the effort.

In partnership with their efforts, AgWest Farm Credit is contributing $10,000 and Northwest Agricultural Consultants is contributing $5,000 to match the first $15,000 donated during March.

AgWest is a finance cooperative for the ag community, offering financing and related services. It is part of the Farm Credit System and has 59 locations in the West.

Hunger is unnecessary, unacceptable, and starves human potential.

NWAG is a soil, plant, and water-testing laboratory located in Kennewick, offering its services to the Pacific Northwest agriculture community.

Jason Clark, CEO of Second Harvest, commented in a press release "how fortunate" the organization is to be "in one of the most productive food-producing regions anywhere. AgWest and NWAG are integral to producing healthy food.”

