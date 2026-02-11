The Only Seahawks Victory Playlist You Need for the Parade

Possibly a million people could be turning up in Seattle for the big parade honoring our historic Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl 60 champions. I wish I could be there but can't make the trek over the passes this go round, so the next best thing I can do is celebrate through MUSIC!

Here is a grand victory music playlist for you, me, and all 12s all around the globe!! You did it, HAWKS!! 

Ten Tracks to Fuel Your Freak Seahawks Victory Parade Spirit

Whether you're watching the live stream in the office or standing all bundled up on 4th Ave (or sit in your lawn chair if you were quick enough to save a spot on the parade route), you can power up your bluetooth or speaker phone and play some of these fun songs to keep our victory parade spirits HIGH!

#10. "On the Dark Side" by John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band

#9. "Zombie Nation" by Kraftwerk

#8. "We Are the Champions" by Queen

#7. "Downtown" by Macklemore

#6. "The Power" by Snap

#5. "Confident" by Demi Lovato

#4. "Seahawks Shuffle" by David Blair

#3. "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor

#2. "Posse on Broadway" by Sir Mix-A-Lot

#1. "Win" by Jay Rock (clean)

 

Bonus Track from Back in the Day: "Hawk Town Funk" by NL Church (Do you remember this fun track from our first SUPER BOWL WIN???)

If you're going to the parade, please yell an extra loud hello to the Seahawks for me!

