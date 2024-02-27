Washington State is run by the Democratic Party.

Consider:

The last Republican Governor was John Spellman who left office in 1985, 39 years ago.

For 15 of the past 20 years, Democrats have controlled both the Washington House and Senate.

As of January 2023, Democrats hold a 58–40 majority in the House of Representatives and a 29–20 majority in the Senate, and of course, majority rules.

It's the American way, but that doesn't mean East Side conservative Washingtonians like it!

Welcome to the Dark Side

It's pretty easy for conservatives to associate the (D) behind politician names with a "D" representing the Dark Side in the Star Wars Universe. This makes one wonder: IF you were to recast the Star Wars movies, who in Washington politics might play the roles of the top eight Star Wars characters as determined by USA Today?

At number Eight is the likable, rolling, chirping big brain that is R2-D2.

'Star Wars Kabuki' Performed by Father and Son Kabuki Stars In Tokyo Getty Images loading...

Likable, capable, conservative with a brain better than most? That has to be played by one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet. Former 15th state Representative Jeremie Dufault.

Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-15 loading...

USA Today says number Seven is the wise and wondrous Jedi knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, He's a hero, with us in spirit only now, so this honor goes to

Star Wars Festival Take Place In Portmagee Getty Images loading...

the late, great 15th District State Senator Irving Newhouse. He served in the Washington House of Representatives from 1965 to 1980 and in the Senate from 1980 to 1999. He's the father of Dan Newhouse, currently the U.S. Representative from the 4th Congressional district.

Irving Newhouse, 1971 Susan Parish Photograph Collection, 1889-1990, Washington State Archives loading...

Why choose Irv? When they name the Senate Building after you, you know the FORCE is clearly on your side!

Star Wars heroine Ahsoka Tano makes the list at number six. She's described as "compassionate, selfless, and determined to live a life devoted to helping and protecting others, no matter what."

2023 New York Comic Con Cosplay Portraits Getty Images loading...

That kind of dedication sounds like 13th District State Senator Judy Warnick of Moses Lake.

Yoda the Jedi master...number five? For the importance of all his work, I think his number should be higher!

Sci-fi Scarborough 2022 Returns After Break For Covid Pandemic Getty Images loading...

The Yakima State Fair administration building bears his name. Yakima's Alex Deccio (no photo) served 32 years in the state House and Senate and one term as a Yakima County commissioner. He was instrumental in bringing the SunDome to Yakima. With Alex, like Yoda, there was no try, only do!

AnnualSunDome-SP1 loading...

The Star Wars character at number 4 is the one and only Luke Skywalker. He is young, passionate, capable, and loyal.

Madame Tussauds Berlin Presents New Star Wars Wax Figures Getty Images loading...

To me, that sounds like Yakima's talented 14th District State Representative Chris Corry.

Rep. Chris Corry, R-14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-14 loading...

We are up to the top three. I imagine you can guess who they are but who in Washington State politics would you cast to play them in a Star Wars re-do? Here we go.

At number 3, USA Today says,

she redefined female characters in the sci-fi genre. She took no guff from anybody, particularly not slug-like villains who put her in metal bikinis, and will forever be the gold standard of "Star Wars" women.

Madame Tussauds Berlin Presents New Star Wars Wax Figures Getty Images loading...

She is a movie fan favorite, as strong and good as she is good-looking, Princess Leia would have to be played by the golden girl from Goldendale, 14th District State Representative Gina Mossbrucker.

Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-14 loading...

Number 2 is the swashbuckling hero Hans Solo, the guy who gets it done against all odds when he's needed most.

"Star Wars: In Concert" At The Orleans Arena In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

Long-time community leader and public servant, Yakima's 14th District State Senator Curtis King is just such a guy. All of Central Washington would trust him with the keys to the Millennium Falcon at any time.

This takes us to number 1. It's the end of the good guys and gals and it brings us to the baddest of the bad guys. There can be only one - Darth Vader.

adidas Host The Street Party Getty Images for adidas loading...

While Vader may find redemption at the end of the movie, there is no sign that is in the future for the only character fit to play him.

In the wake of Omicron Inslee pushes vaccines, defends personal choice rights in Roe Vs. Wade at presser (TVW) In the wake of Omicron Inslee pushes vaccines, defends personal choice rights in Roe Vs. Wade at presser (TVW) loading...

Washington's 3-term Governor Jay "Emergency Powers" Inslee. In his early days as Anakin Skywalker of Selah, Inslee missed the lesson of the conservative values of Eastern Washington and he became Lord Vader as he moved back to the West-side to represent Washington's 1st Congressional District and ultimately to become the United State's current longest-serving governor.

USA Today says this about Lord Vader,

the universe has no bigger or more important personality.

It makes you wonder if the Gov might not say the same about himself?

All right everybody, that's a wrap.

