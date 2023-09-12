Is this Lake Really the Most Beautiful One in Washington?

I have had one amazing and eventful summers. I hope we all have, especially with all the drama that the world has gone through the past couple years. But what made this summer so memorable for me, is the amount of lakes and bodies of water I visited. For the first time in close to 20 years!

A little background about me, and what I've been doing the past couple of decades that have prevented me from getting out and about with nature, I was dumb in my younger years, got into quite a bit of debt, and so I've worked multiple jobs trying to dig myself out. With all that work, I really never got the opportunity to venture out.



Luckily, thanks to a great wife, family, friends, co-workers and bosses, I was finally able to get to a point in my life where I'm down to one job and some much needed free time. Between weddings, camping, and other travels for various reasons, I was fortunate to visit some amazing places and see some great lakes. (No, not thee Great Lakes, but they were pretty spectacular).



Between Lake Sutherland around Puget Sound, to Rife Lake, Moses Lake, Little Kachess Lake, and even visiting the Columbia River, I have been very blessed, but I did not see the most beautiful lake in Washington... at least according to the experts at LoveExploring.com.



I now have plans to visit Diablo Lake, in North Cascades National Park. They (LoveExploring.com) have named Diablo Lake as their pick for Washington in their rankings of the Most Beautiful Lake in Every State. The part that boggles my mind is why is it called “Diablo” when the color is a beautiful milky turquoise hue? I'm sure some out-of-town investor who decided to change name back in 1904 is to blame. Check out these pictures and the video below.

Diablo Lake! The Most Beautiful Lake In Washington? Check out these pictures courtesy of YouTube/Travel Tales of Diablo Lake, in the North Cascades National Park, Washington.

Do you agree that Diablo Lake is the most beautiful one in Washington? If not, what is your pick? Do you plan to visit? Tap the App and let us know!

