NOW SHOWING: $7 Haunted Movie Fest Is Back for Its 3rd Year!

"What's your favorite scary movie?" That was the question asked by Ghostface before he slashed up Drew Barrymore. It was an iconic scene, and one that is burned into my generation's memory like a candle burning all night long dripping its wax onto the bottom of a jack-o-lantern. Scream is a great film, although I don't think they're going to be playing that one during The Majestic's Haunted Movie Fest!

The Majestic theater in Union Gap is holding its 3rd Annual Haunted Movie Fest helping all of Union Gap scare the valley. The Union Gap Corn Maze, Madd Hatter's Haunt and a weekend full of horror flicks! What more could you need!?!



The 3rd Annual Haunted Movie Fest will kick off on October 20th with showings of Pumpkin Head, Ghost Ship, Pet Sematary, & Saw!



Saturday the 21st will have family friendly matinees with Beetlejuice, Gremlins, The Witches and The burbs! Don't worry, it gets back to the horror for the evening shows!



Saturday night check out 13 Ghosts, House on Haunted Hill, Jeepers Creepers, and Killer Klowns From Outer Space! The scariest part of all... all the films are only going to cost $7 dollars a ticket! Yeah, you can scream at that price!



The 3rd Annual Haunted Movie Fest's Facebook Event Page!

