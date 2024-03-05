Yakima Gets WA State Grant for Homeless Housing

Yakima Gets WA State Grant for Homeless Housing

Getty Images

The WA State Department of Commerce has released grant funding to six projects around the state to address minority housing, including one in Yakima.

  Projects total $1.2 million

The projects are part of what DOC calls homeless diversion programs. Three of the projects are in King County, 1 in Pierce, and 1 in Snohomish Counties.

They are aimed towards minority populations, including BIPOC groups (Black Indigenous People of Color), one of the King County projects is for helping prostitution survivors.

Get our free mobile app

The Yakima Project awards $252,118 to the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, to help with Hispanic, native, and migrant workers.

According to the Department of Commerce:

"The program is intended to help families and individuals identify practical solutions for resolving a housing crisis quickly and safely, and may include short-term services and financial assistance."

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita

To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.

Gallery Credit: Eliza Siegel

Filed Under: homeless, housing
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA