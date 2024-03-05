Yakima Gets WA State Grant for Homeless Housing

The WA State Department of Commerce has released grant funding to six projects around the state to address minority housing, including one in Yakima.

Projects total $1.2 million

The projects are part of what DOC calls homeless diversion programs. Three of the projects are in King County, 1 in Pierce, and 1 in Snohomish Counties.

They are aimed towards minority populations, including BIPOC groups (Black Indigenous People of Color), one of the King County projects is for helping prostitution survivors.

The Yakima Project awards $252,118 to the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, to help with Hispanic, native, and migrant workers.

According to the Department of Commerce:

"The program is intended to help families and individuals identify practical solutions for resolving a housing crisis quickly and safely, and may include short-term services and financial assistance."