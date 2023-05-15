Wrong-Way Driver in Stolen Car Nabbed by Benton County Deputies

Drunk driver leads cops on wild chase in stolen car (BCSO) Drunk driver leads cops on wild chase in stolen car (BCSO) loading...

Richland and Kennewick Police, Washington State Troopers, and the Benton County Sheriff's Department were busy chasing down a stolen car suspect.

The man was finally arrested for auto theft, DUI, and other charges

Friday afternoon, May 12th, Kennewick Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle, the one pictured in our story.

After taking the report, authorities were notified the car was linked to a Richland robbery, and thefts (shoplifting) from two other stores. After Richland Police located the car, the driver fled by driving the wrong way on the Interstate, so RPD and the WSP broke off the pursuit.

The car was located again, but the driver fled from Kennewick Police and WSP. Finally, the Benton County Sheriff's Office located the wayward driver and was able to execute a pit maneuver to disable the car without incident.

The man, whose name was not released, was not hurt in the incident, he was transported to an area hospital for what officers said was DUI processing and "suspected severe impairment."

He's now in the Benton County Jail.