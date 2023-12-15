Which US City Is Hit Hardest by Porch Pirates?

According to a new survey released by security company Safewise, a Pacific Northwest city ranks as the worst metro area in the US for porch pirate thefts.

This metro area shows the worst rates

Because there is little law enforcement data specific to porch pirate theft, Safewise utilized a variety of categories to determine which areas are the hardest hit. Their study found 3 in 4 people nationally have had at least one package stolen off their porch, driveway or other home area in the last year.

Nationally, 119 million packages are believed to have been stolen.

Seattle-Tacoma ranks #1 for the worst rate. According to the Safewise study, Seattle had the highest rate of 'worry' among its residents, with 67 percent fearful of having deliveries taken. 78 percent of them use some sort of deterrent, most commonly a camera.

Memphis, San Diego, Birmingham, and Denver (and their surrounding metro areas) rounded out the top five. Portland, OR came in at Number 10 on the list.

The estimated loss nationally was $6 billion dollars. And, another interesting statistic, the companies that most commonly had their products stolen off porches, sidewalks, and driveways are (from 1-5) Amazon, (by a 2-1 margin) Fed-Ex, USPS, UPS, and grocery deliveries (from any retail or grocery store).

