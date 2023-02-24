West Pasco Residence Raid Nets Arrest on Drug, Weapons Charges
A Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail after a search
West Pasco home searched, drugs, weapons found
Thursday morning, Pasco Officers searched a home in the 8800 block of Grandview Drive in Pasco, the location is about halfway between Road 68 and Road 100, south of Sandifur Parkway, north of I-182.
PPD says Mitchell Davidson (age not give) was located there, and eventually booked into the Franklin County Jail as officers found controlled substances, as well as several firearms.
Davidson was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver as well as unlawful possession of a firearm.
This image shows PPD officers processing the information, along with the weapons, following the search and arrest. No word if any other suspects being sought.
