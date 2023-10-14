Wenatchee Man Gets Prison Term for Dark Web Child Porn

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A Wenatchee man will spend 12 years in prison for distributing child porn images on the Dark Web.

Man was caught in 2021

36-year-old Michael Luis Ibarra was identified by investigators as the operator of a website that distributed what they said was a "herculean" amount of images.

According to the US District Court of Eastern WA:

"Ibarra communicated with undercover federal agents in chat rooms and shared with them child pornography on several occasions.

Ibarra’s electronic devices were seized at his home in Wenatchee and searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Agents found more than fifteen thousand child pornography files, with more than five thousand files depicting the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers."

He will remain on federal supervision for the rest of his life, and ordered to pay $114,000 in restitution to a total of 38 victims.

The case was part of an ongoing effort to locate, arrest, and prosecute sex offenders called Project Safe Childhood, which began in 2006 by the US Department of Justice.