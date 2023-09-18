Section of Westbound US Highway 12 Closed

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a Section of Westbound U.S. Highway 12 will be closed today near Touchet, Washington, and will reopen later this month.

While crews pave Nine Mile Bridge, Westbound U.S. Highway 12 drivers will see a detour near the nine-mile hill bridge from Monday, September 18, until Friday. 29.

Speeds will be reduced to 25 MPH, and traffic will be down to one lane and divert drivers down the off-ramp to Old Highway 12 near the Nine Mile Interchange and then back to the next on-ramp.

The work on US Highway 12 is part of a WSDOT project to improve the highway between the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla. Nationally, US Highway 12 runs from Aberdeen, Washington to Detroit, Michigan, and spans over 2500 miles while spanning over eight states.