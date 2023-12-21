Wanted Kennewick Suspect Appears to be Barefoot in Photos?

Kennewick Police are looking to the public for additional leads so they can ID this suspect.

Man captured on surveillance images

Police are looking to ID this man, he was caught on camera burglarizing a Kennewick business on December 1st. The location was the 1300 block of Columbia Center Boulevard, but the specific business was not listed.

theft suspect (KPD) theft suspect (KPD) loading...

In one of the photos the suspect is holding a pair of shows (his?) and is barefoot, no information about that has been given.

In another image, he appears to perhaps be trying to figure out how to open a register, staring at the computer screen.

Anyone who may know who this is, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.