Walla Walla Hotel Remains Closed Over Volatile Chemical Odors

The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center in Walla Walla remains closed to the public after a Thursday evacuation

Strong chemical vapor smells detected in the hotel

According to Walla Walla city officials, around 5:27 PM they received a report of volatile chemicals in the basement area of the hotel, and the odors began to fill the building.

Walla Walla Fire Department responders used equipment to take readings and found potentially unsafe levels, but were not able to pinpoint their location.

Clean Harbor crews and DOE workers began to inspect nearby manholes in the streets in their efforts to locate the fumes, but as of this latest update, they still have not been located. These search efforts began near 2nd and Rose Ave.

As a precaution, the Chevron located at 7th and Rose Streets turned off their gas pumps, but the store remains open.

The area is closed on Friday morning

As of the latest update, 9:35 AM Friday, the city released this information:

"The streets around the hotel remain closed to traffic. The attached map shows the closures. To reduce congestion on the surrounding streets, it is recommended that motorists avoid the area."

Walla Walla officials say updates will continue to be released if new information is discovered.