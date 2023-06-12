WA Wildfire Smoke Expected to be Above Average This Season

WA Wildfire Smoke Expected to be Above Average This Season

According to the WA State Department of Health, wildfire smoke in WA State is expected to be higher than average.

Citizens are advised to take precautions now

The DOH is observing Smoke Ready Week through Friday and said predictions are for more smoke from more fires.

DOH Air Quality Specialist Kaitlyn Kelly said in a statement:

“We are expecting to have above normal fire activity in Washington by July Kelly, MPH, We have an outlook for below normal precipitation and that’s going to last into fall, so conditions are trending to a long fire season.”

The DOH encourages citizens, especially those with respiratory issues, to take precautions for filtering indoor air using the following methods:

The National Interagency Fire Center, a Federal agency, is predicting red (high-risk) conditions for the Pacific Northwest beginning in July and lasting through September.

