WA State Eyes Fines for Pasco Landscaper for Illegal Waste Activity

May 9th, the WA Utilities and Transportation Commission will hold a hearing to determine what, if any fines will be levied against a Pasco landscaping firm.

The UTC claims the company illegally collected and disposed of waste

In September and October of 2024, the UTC says Prieto Landscaping, located on East A street in Pasco, illegally collected and disposed of solid waste, including construction materials and debris, without having the proper permits.

UTC says state law requires a certificate of public convenience and necessity for that work to be performed. Officials said the company was notified about the permitting, but continued to perform the work.

UTC says the state noted 147 violations of the rules, and is recommending a fine of $1,000 for each offense, or a total of $147,000. The hearing will determine, in part, what enforcement actions will be taken on the matter.