Armed Carjacker Rams Kennewick Police Car Prior to Arrest

According to Kennewick Police, the armed suspect rammed a fully-marked KPD cruiser before being apprehended.

A Sunday night carjacking on Columbia Center Boulevard has landed an Arkansas man in the Benton County Jail.

Kennewick Police report the woman was confronted by the armed suspect in the 1300 block of Columbia Center Boulevard, most likely in the parking lot.

The man stole her car at gunpoint, moments later officers arrived and saw the victim's car being driven by the suspect. During the short chase, a fully marked and lit-up Kennewick Police cruiser was hit by the suspect, who then was taken into custody without further incident.

The man, identified as Willie Webster III, a resident of Arkansas, is now in the Benton County jail facing multiple charges. The victim was not hurt during the altercation.