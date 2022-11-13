The Seattle Seahawks 4th Quarter Comeback Falls Short in Germany

The Seattle Seahawks Fall Short in Germany vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the first-ever NFL regular season game to be played in Germany, the Seattle Seahawks came up short after attempting to mount a fourth-quarter comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-16.

Allianz Arena in Munich hosted the game, attended by more than 70,000 football fans.

Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getty Images loading...

Following the Loss in Germany, the Seahawks Have Bye Week

The Seahawks remain in first place in the NFC West, now with a record of 6 wins and 4 losses. Following a bye week, The Seahawks will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 27th at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The kickoff of the game between the Hawks and their former AFC West rival Raiders is set for 1:05 pm and can be heard on NewsTalk 1280 & 101.3 KIT.

PHOTOS - Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay in Germany