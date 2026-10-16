The unbelievable response begins at about 4:18 of the video.

WA Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal Makes Unbelievable Statement about Female Cross Country Runners

Tuesday, October 13th, a group of Camas High School girls on the cross country team refused to race against a biological boy who is on their team. The dual meet, vs. Battleground HS, grabbed national headlines after the girls left the starting line, then walked off the course in protest.

In mid-September, the boy, who finished 76th in a boys Junior Varsity race, then joined the girls team and finished 2nd in the Nike Portland XC Invitational Girls Race. Then a short time later, he took 1st place in the girls dual meet vs. Union HS.

KIRO Radio Jake and Spike Grilled Reykdal About the Protest

When independent journalist and former Fox Q13 Reporter Brandi Kruse requested a response from Reykdal's office over the Oct. 13th walkout, he claimed they had not received any complaints, and she was referred to his "campaign."

However, when Jake and Spike attempted to pin him down for a response to the walkout by the girls, Reykdal said they have the option to walk off, that was their right--completely dodging the issue of the boy runner. (Jake and Spike Video Via Brandi Kruse Undivided on Facebook).

Reykdal Makes Comment Insinuating the Camas Girl Runners Had 'Less Intelligence?'

Then, as we referenced earlier in our story, shortly after the 4:18 mark in the video, when pressed again by Jake and Spike about the girls Camas protest, Reykdal made this quote:

"These are young developing people whose brains aren't going to be fully developed until twenty-five."

Fallout Has Already Begun Over His Comments

Pushback and fallout has begun to accumulate over Reykdal's shocking comments. He, not his office, have officially responded directly to the issue of the girls protesting due to having to race against a boy.