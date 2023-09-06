WA Gas Prices Now $1.20 Above National Average

According to the latest AAA WA state data, our gas prices are now higher above the national average than they have been in many months.

Some counties have average prices over $5.54

This week, the results will be in from the latest carbon credit auction, and it is possible prices will inch up again.

AAA reports as of Wednesday, September 6th, the average price in WA state for regular unleaded is at $5.088 per gallon, compared to the national average of $3.803.

CA, the highest, sits at $5.34 per gallon, while Idaho is at $4.16. Oregon's average is at $4.74.

The highest county average in WA state is again San Juan, at $5.54. Diesel in WA is now at $5.61 which is about $.47 cents higher than the national average. The lowest county remains Asotin.

Some of the various metro prices in WA include Bellingham at $4.92, Olympia at $5.12, Tri-Cities at $4.95, and Yakima at $4.83. Vancouver is at $5.09 and Seattle at $5.24. Spokane comes in at $4.78.