Tri-Cities Christmas Light Boat Parade Coming This Weekend
This annual Christmas event has been staged since 1964!
Christmas lighted boat parade coming December 1st and 2nd
According to the parade's website, lighted boats have been traveling the Columbia this time of year since 1964, for 59 years!
This year's event will again fall on the first weekend in December, Friday the 1st and Saturday the 2nd.
The parade will begin and end from Clover Island in Kennewick, beginning at 6PM. The boats will assemble near the Cable Bridge and then make their way up the river on the Kennewick side, then around 7:30 PM, they will turn around near the far end of Howard Amon Park in Richland. The return trip will be made down the Pasco side of the Columbia.
12 area businesses support the parade, and they receive assistance from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the US Coast Guard Auxilary, especially in the area of boater safety since it is held at night.
Many people will flock fo Columbia Park and along the Pasco shoreline to watch, we do ask that you be courteous to others in finding a vantage spot, especially other drivers.
Shortly after the end of the parade, a party is held at the Clover Island Yacht Club for all participants where awards are handed out for the most festively and creatively decorated boats.
For more details about the parade, click here.
Whistle-Stop Wonders: 5 Festive Holiday Trains for in Washington and Oregon
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Trending Now:
- Alert: Raspberry Crème Filled Cookies Recalled in WA, ORE and CA
- 6 Magical Winter Experiences to see in the PNW
- What Is i-Phone 17 Name Drop, Is It Potential Threat to Youth?
- It Is Freezing Fog Season in Washington: 5 Tips You Need to Know
- Washington State Is One Of Two States To See This Increase
- 2023 Army-Navy Football Game Uniform Release
- CEQ Pressured Further for Info About Columbia River Negotiations