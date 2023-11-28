Tri-Cities Christmas Light Boat Parade Coming This Weekend

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This annual Christmas event has been staged since 1964!

Christmas lighted boat parade coming December 1st and 2nd

According to the parade's website, lighted boats have been traveling the Columbia this time of year since 1964, for 59 years!

This year's event will again fall on the first weekend in December, Friday the 1st and Saturday the 2nd.

The parade will begin and end from Clover Island in Kennewick, beginning at 6PM. The boats will assemble near the Cable Bridge and then make their way up the river on the Kennewick side, then around 7:30 PM, they will turn around near the far end of Howard Amon Park in Richland. The return trip will be made down the Pasco side of the Columbia.

12 area businesses support the parade, and they receive assistance from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the US Coast Guard Auxilary, especially in the area of boater safety since it is held at night.

Many people will flock fo Columbia Park and along the Pasco shoreline to watch, we do ask that you be courteous to others in finding a vantage spot, especially other drivers.

Shortly after the end of the parade, a party is held at the Clover Island Yacht Club for all participants where awards are handed out for the most festively and creatively decorated boats.

For more details about the parade, click here.

