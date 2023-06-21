Kennewick Police and other law enforcement agencies are warning citizens the fake gold scam is back.

Suspects try to get people to buy gold jewelry because they need cash

It begins with people approaching 'victims' in parking lots of grocery and convenience stores and other public venues, and telling them various stories bout how they need cash or are trying to sell expensive jewelry to survive.

The items are usually stamped with "18K" or carat insignia and often look very realistic.

A number of people recently have bit on this scam. Kennewick Police say at least 10 have gone into various jewelry stores to sell their gold, only to find out it's fake.

Most of the victims have been taken for anywhere from $100 to $500. Police say if the deal looks suspicious, or too good to be true, it is and is likely fraud.

If you can, report a description of the person and their location to law enforcement.