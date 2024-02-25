Theft Suspects Nailed After Prowling Candy Mountain Hiker’s Vehicle

The Benton County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a second suspect in a car prowl.

Suspect arrested after prowling hiker's car

Lots of people in the Mid-Columbia like to hike Badger and Candy Mountain. Saturday BCSO Deputies were called to the trailhead of Candy Mountain after a hiker reported seeing a suspicious truck near their car.

The victim was returning from a hike, found their vehicle had been broken into, and a credit card taken from the vehicle was reported being used at the Columbia Center Mall. However, armed with a description of the suspect's truck, Deputies were able to track down the truck at the mall parking lot.

The truck was spotted, and when it slowed down for a moment, a man jumped out the passenger side and fled. Deputies surrounded and stopped the truck, contacted the driver and he was arrested for his role in the theft. The search for the other suspect continues.

The search continues for the other man.