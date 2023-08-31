Suspicious 911 Call Leads to Capture of Othello Arsonist

Area of attempted arson near Othello (google street view) Area of attempted arson near Othello (google street view) loading...

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, a suspicious 911 call led to the arrest of a man who allegedly tried to burn down a trailer.

Deputies and Othello Police respond just after midnight Thursday

The ACSO says just after 12 midnight Thursday morning, 8-31 dispatchers received a 911 call they deemed as suspicious, it was disconnected.

Deputies and Othello Police were sent to the 600 block of South Kristina Road, just west of Othello, and learned that a suspect had tried to set fire to and burn down a trailer.

Officers were later able to locate the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Isabel Junior Rocha III of Othello, at his residence. Initially, he refused to surrender, but then the ACSO and Othello Police entered the premises. Rocha decided to give up before ACSO K-9 Nado was called in to assist with the capture.

Get our free mobile app

Rocha, who had an outstanding warrant from Othello Municipal Court, was cleared at a medical facility and then booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Arson, Harassment, and Resisting Arrest.