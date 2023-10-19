Student Arrested, Threatened to Shoot Up Cashmere HS Event

Threat at Cashmere HS (Cashmere School District) Threat at Cashmere HS (Cashmere School District) loading...

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports a 17-year-old Cashmere High School student made a threat against the school and students. Cashmere is located about 38 miles north of Wenatchee.

The student threatened to shoot up the event

Wednesday evening, during a school event, the CCSO says the male student told another female student he was going to "shoot up the school" and would start by shooting her.

He went on to describe in detail how he planned to carry it out. During the initial investigation by Detectives from the CCSO, they learned the details.

A search warrant was served at the student's home, and the student was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center. He is facing charges of "Harassment Threats to Kill," and "Threats to Bomb or Injure Property."

The CCSO says there is no further believed threat against the school or community.